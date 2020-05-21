Insider Selling: RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Director Sells 343,148 Shares of Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 343,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $4,206,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maha Saleh Ibrahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 569,820 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $6,997,389.60.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 33,221 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $425,561.01.

On Monday, May 11th, Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 125,399 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $1,650,250.84.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 3,000 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $36,090.00.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. RealReal Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.80) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RealReal Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RealReal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RealReal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RealReal by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of RealReal by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

