Insider Selling: Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) CFO Sells $376,120.00 in Stock

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $376,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,260 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $103.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 275.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $13,163,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.74.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

