Insider Selling: Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Sells $2,962,800.00 in Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $2,962,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 5th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 67,304 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,527,800.80.
NASDAQ PGNY opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 249.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. Progyny Inc has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $36.50.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $1,746,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $9,961,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Progyny by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $15,372,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
