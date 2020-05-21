Insider Selling: Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Sells $2,962,800.00 in Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $2,962,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 67,304 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,527,800.80.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 249.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. Progyny Inc has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 million. Progyny’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $1,746,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $9,961,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Progyny by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $15,372,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

