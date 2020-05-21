Insider Selling: Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Insider Sells $549,433.53 in Stock

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $549,433.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,643,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,207,092.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dan Alexandru Solomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,957 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $528,724.56.

PD stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. Pagerduty Inc has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $45.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth about $107,737,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Pagerduty by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,608,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,355,000 after acquiring an additional 662,420 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Pagerduty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,089,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,256,000 after acquiring an additional 37,781 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the first quarter worth about $30,130,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the first quarter worth about $30,130,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

