Insider Selling: Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Sells $1,193,142.94 in Stock

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Robert Weideman sold 62,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $1,193,142.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 512,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NUAN opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.99. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.06%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 550.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.