Insider Selling: Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Sells $1,193,142.94 in Stock

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Robert Weideman sold 62,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $1,193,142.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 512,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NUAN opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.99. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.06%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
NUAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
Nuance Communications Company Profile
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.
