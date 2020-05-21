Insider Selling: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) EVP Sells 3,697 Shares of Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MSM stock opened at $66.54 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,913,000 after purchasing an additional 234,650 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 730.3% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,530,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,789,000 after purchasing an additional 85,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

