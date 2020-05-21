Insider Selling: iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) Major Shareholder Sells 169,378 Shares of Stock

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Holdin Velocity sold 169,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $814,708.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEARCA:ALT opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $6.69.

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust Company Profile

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (the Trust) is a commodity pool. The investment objective of the Trust is to maximize absolute returns from its investments in certain futures and/or forward contracts. The Trust holds long and/or short positions in foreign currency forward contracts and exchange-traded futures contracts involving assets, such as commodities, currencies, interest rates or certain eligible stock and/or bond indices.

