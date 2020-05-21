Insider Selling: Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Insider Sells $2,194,464.15 in Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $2,194,464.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,545,745.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:EL opened at $179.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.44. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42.
Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.05.
About Estee Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.