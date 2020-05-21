Insider Selling: Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Insider Sells $2,194,464.15 in Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $2,194,464.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,545,745.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:EL opened at $179.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.44. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 54.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.05.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

