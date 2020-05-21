Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Major Shareholder Sells $9,047,800.26 in Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 132,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $9,047,800.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 215,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $10,122,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $70.70 on Thursday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $72.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion and a PE ratio of -471.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Datadog from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Datadog from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $825,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

