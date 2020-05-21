Insider Selling: D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells $93,134.73 in Stock

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $62.54.
D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.
About D. R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
