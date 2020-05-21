Insider Selling: D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells $93,134.73 in Stock

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

