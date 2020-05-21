Insider Buying: West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director George D. Milligan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,344.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.96.
West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.
West Bancorporation Company Profile
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
