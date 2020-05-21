Insider Buying: West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director George D. Milligan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,344.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.96.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

