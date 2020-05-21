Insider Buying: Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) CAO Buys $36,600.00 in Stock

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) CAO Isfort Andre Schulze purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,848.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OEC opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $514.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 66.08%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 146,566 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

