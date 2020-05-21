Insider Buying: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) VP Buys 2,600 Shares of Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) VP Steven James Tsimbinos purchased 2,600 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $46,566.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $15.35 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $888.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $93.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on OCFC. ValuEngine cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

