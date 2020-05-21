Insider Buying: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) VP Buys 2,600 Shares of Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) VP Steven James Tsimbinos purchased 2,600 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $46,566.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $15.35 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $888.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82.
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $93.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on OCFC. ValuEngine cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OceanFirst Financial Company Profile
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.
