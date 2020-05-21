Insider Buying: Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Major Shareholder Purchases $34,860.00 in Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NATR stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $170.39 million, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 189.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 101.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.