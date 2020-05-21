Insider Buying: Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00.

Shares of Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

MTNB has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 2,352,025 shares during the period.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

