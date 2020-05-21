Insider Buying: Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Insider Buys A$14,999,999.70 in Stock

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) insider Gary Shiffman purchased 4,347,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.45 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,999,999.70 ($10,638,297.66).

ASX:INA opened at A$3.65 ($2.59) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $988.58 million and a PE ratio of 22.39. Ingenia Communities Group has a 52 week low of A$2.67 ($1.89) and a 52 week high of A$5.28 ($3.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$4.30.

About Ingenia Communities Group

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 300 entity with a market capitalisation of over $650 million and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'.

