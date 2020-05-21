Insider Buying: Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Director Buys 5,448 Shares of Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Director David Lamond acquired 5,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $266,570.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,768,492.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Lamond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, David Lamond acquired 44,648 shares of Cortexyme stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,306.32.

Cortexyme stock opened at $56.09 on Thursday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $73.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 572,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after buying an additional 313,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 125,098 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cortexyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,728,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Cortexyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,813,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,541,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after buying an additional 98,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRTX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cortexyme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

