Insider Buying: Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 3,000 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ARGO opened at $30.56 on Thursday. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.72.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Argo Group by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 45,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,648,000 after acquiring an additional 20,626 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub raised Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

