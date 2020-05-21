IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 37,167 Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O stock opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

