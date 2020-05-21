IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,943,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,198,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,388,000 after purchasing an additional 224,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 155.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,489,000 after purchasing an additional 616,397 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 680,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 533,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $72.16 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.23.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

