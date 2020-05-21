IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.84. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.