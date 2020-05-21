IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,294 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 422,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,389,000 after purchasing an additional 87,326 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

GXC stock opened at $100.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.74. SPDR S&P China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.49.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

