Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the April 30th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 740,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $137.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.70 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.69%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director William E. Fair bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.07 per share, with a total value of $199,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,568,456.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.86 per share, for a total transaction of $143,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,801.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 472.2% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 687,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 567,134 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $12,524,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $11,195,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at $21,139,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at $19,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

