Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) vs. CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Head to Head Analysis

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Independence Realty Trust and CoreSite Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33 CoreSite Realty 1 7 1 0 2.00

Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $12.38, suggesting a potential upside of 28.77%. CoreSite Realty has a consensus target price of $115.56, suggesting a potential downside of 4.96%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than CoreSite Realty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and CoreSite Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $203.22 million 4.48 $45.90 million $0.76 12.64 CoreSite Realty $572.73 million 8.05 $75.84 million $5.10 23.84

CoreSite Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Realty Trust. Independence Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreSite Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreSite Realty has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. CoreSite Realty pays an annual dividend of $4.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Independence Realty Trust pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CoreSite Realty pays out 95.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CoreSite Realty has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and CoreSite Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 20.98% 6.99% 2.55% CoreSite Realty 12.74% 32.98% 3.57%

Summary

CoreSite Realty beats Independence Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options  all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships.

