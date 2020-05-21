IMV (TSE:IMV) Trading 41.1% Higher

Shares of Imv Inc (TSE:IMV) traded up 41.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.86 and last traded at C$4.60, 648,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 413% from the average session volume of 126,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.26.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on IMV from C$9.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Imv Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

