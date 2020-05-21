Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imax (NYSE:IMAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMAX reported weak first-quarter 2020 results. The year-over-year decrease in revenues was attributed to the closure of the company’s entire theater network and decrease in theater system installations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. IMAX’s significant exposure to China, its second largest revenue generating market, is a concern. IMAX China box office revenues dipped while the company postponed theatrical releases planned for the Chinese New Year holiday. However, IMAX shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company’s strong cash balance and flexible business model positions it well to manage through coronavirus-led lockdown and be prepared for reopening of theaters. Moreover, a solid slate of movie releases in the second half of 2020 and early 2021 is expected to drive the top line.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMAX. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Imax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark raised shares of Imax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

IMAX opened at $12.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.03 million, a PE ratio of -64.47 and a beta of 1.49. Imax has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. Imax had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was down 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Imax will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Imax news, VP Robert D. Lister bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. Also, VP Robert D. Lister sold 21,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $306,656.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at $558,209.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,744 shares of company stock worth $549,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Imax by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Imax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,624,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Imax by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 97,308 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Imax by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Imax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

