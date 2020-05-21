HSBC Lowers Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Price Target to GBX 2,450

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at HSBC from GBX 2,550 ($33.54) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SVT. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,264 ($29.78) to GBX 2,258 ($29.70) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,320 ($30.52) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Severn Trent to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,410 ($31.70) in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Severn Trent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,331.80 ($30.67).

Shares of LON:SVT opened at GBX 2,446 ($32.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,335.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,411.11. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of GBX 1,891 ($24.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,716 ($35.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 146 ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 135.20 ($1.78) by GBX 10.80 ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Severn Trent will post 14003.9986043 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin S. Beeston acquired 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,450 ($32.23) per share, with a total value of £19,820.50 ($26,072.74).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

