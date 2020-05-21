Hoylecohen LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,060,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 642,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,094,000 after purchasing an additional 220,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,271.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,328.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

