Hoylecohen LLC Grows Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,535 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $119.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.19. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

