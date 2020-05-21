Howard Kent Buys 8,100 Shares of Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Stock

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Director Howard Kent acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $86,022.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,849.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Howard Kent also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, May 13th, Howard Kent bought 6,170 shares of Malvern Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $66,574.30.

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Malvern Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

MLVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLVF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.