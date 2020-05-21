HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) PT Set at €76.00 by Warburg Research

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) received a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective from Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of HBH opened at €56.30 ($65.47) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.86. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €32.65 ($37.97) and a one year high of €66.10 ($76.86). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.27 million and a PE ratio of 9.64.

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

