Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of towing, trailering, cargo management and accessory products for original equipment, aftermarket and retail customers. Horizon Global Corporation is based in Bloomfield Hills, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Global from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Horizon Global stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 million, a PE ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. Horizon Global has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $163.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Global will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZN. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 658.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 67,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

