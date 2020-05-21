HGI Capital Management LLC Purchases 23,326 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HGI Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 5.0% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,579 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,402,000 after buying an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,292,000 after buying an additional 595,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,306,000 after buying an additional 175,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,908,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $91.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.42. The firm has a market cap of $270.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

