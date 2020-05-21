HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HENKEL AG & CO/S has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

HENKY opened at $19.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.78.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.321 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.67%.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

