Helical (LON:HLCL) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Numis Securities downgraded Helical to an add rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Helical from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Helical in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 414.20 ($5.45).

Shares of Helical stock opened at GBX 305 ($4.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. Helical has a one year low of GBX 200.43 ($2.64) and a one year high of GBX 540 ($7.10). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 338.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 412.60. The company has a market cap of $365.93 million and a P/E ratio of 12.01.

In other news, insider Joe Lister purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £9,888 ($13,007.10).

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

