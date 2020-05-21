Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Stock Price Up 26.9%

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s share price rose 26.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.77, approximately 29,222,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 10,605,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

HTBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 101.83% and a negative net margin of 633.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Heat Biologics Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Heat Biologics by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 194,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $820,000. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

