Head-To-Head Contrast: Southern (NYSE:SO) vs. CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU)

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) and Southern (NYSE:SO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Get CENT PUERTO S A/S alerts:

CENT PUERTO S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Southern pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. CENT PUERTO S A/S pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern pays out 82.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Southern has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Southern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

CENT PUERTO S A/S has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CENT PUERTO S A/S and Southern, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENT PUERTO S A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67 Southern 2 11 3 0 2.06

CENT PUERTO S A/S currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.84%. Southern has a consensus price target of $61.82, suggesting a potential upside of 12.75%. Given CENT PUERTO S A/S’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CENT PUERTO S A/S is more favorable than Southern.

Profitability

This table compares CENT PUERTO S A/S and Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENT PUERTO S A/S 22.86% 13.81% 7.15% Southern 16.83% 10.57% 2.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of CENT PUERTO S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of Southern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Southern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CENT PUERTO S A/S and Southern’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENT PUERTO S A/S $606.52 million 0.75 $182.34 million $0.99 3.02 Southern $21.42 billion 2.71 $4.75 billion $3.11 17.63

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than CENT PUERTO S A/S. CENT PUERTO S A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Southern beats CENT PUERTO S A/S on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations. It owns and/or operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 26 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 13 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 40 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, and 1 biomass facility; and constructs, operates, and maintains 75,200 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 158 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 9 million electric and gas utility customers. It also provides products and services in the areas of distributed generation infrastructure, energy efficiency, and utility infrastructure. In addition, the company offers digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for CENT PUERTO S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENT PUERTO S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.