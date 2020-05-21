HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

HDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

HDS opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. HD Supply has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $43.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.14.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 95,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $2,471,852.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

