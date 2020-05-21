HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,053,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of HCA Healthcare worth $94,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,185,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,526,000 after purchasing an additional 175,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,729,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,961,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,017,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,170,000 after purchasing an additional 82,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 61,998.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,649,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $106.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.41. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $168.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

