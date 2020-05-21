HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 25th.

UEC stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 856,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 545,858 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 1,142.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 240,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 221,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 84,387 shares during the last quarter.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

