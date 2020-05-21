HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 25th.
UEC stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.48.
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.