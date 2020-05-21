Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $85,000 Position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000.

In other news, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,780.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 49,442 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $3,206,313.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,474,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,200 shares of company stock worth $21,538,742. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $63.01 on Thursday. Chegg Inc has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -572.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Raymond James raised shares of Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chegg from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

