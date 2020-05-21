Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $58,000 Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,112,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,532,000 after acquiring an additional 203,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $243.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.49. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. TheStreet downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.79.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

