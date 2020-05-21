Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COF opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.66. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

