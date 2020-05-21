Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 124 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Allegion by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 38.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALLE opened at $97.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.43. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

