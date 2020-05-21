Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $90,000 in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in WP Carey by 75.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $183,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,878 shares in the company, valued at $544,368.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey stock opened at $61.63 on Thursday. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

