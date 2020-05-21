Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $71,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 23.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 411,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,202,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 234.6% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on ALB. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

