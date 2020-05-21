Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $99,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,070,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,865,000 after buying an additional 197,800 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $652,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECL opened at $203.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.82.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total transaction of $14,813,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $354,654.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,735.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,844 shares of company stock worth $21,878,694. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

