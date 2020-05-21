Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $96,000 Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $13,190,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $115.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.27 and a 200-day moving average of $144.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $169.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.57.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

