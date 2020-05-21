Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $70,000 Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 122.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Linde by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock opened at $195.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $227.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.82.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.