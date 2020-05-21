Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $64,000 Stock Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 15,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

REG opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.28. Regency Centers Corp has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

